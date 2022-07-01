Dr. McCullough: Every Patient Has the Right To Discuss Treatment Options and Access Ivermectin

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https://gnews.org/post/ph2d2e33
06/28/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough testified in Texas Senate HHS about shared decision-making/patient autonomy in the hospital. He pointed out that every patient has these rights and should be able to fairly discuss treatment options with their doctor and have access to Ivermectin