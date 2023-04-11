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04/11/2023 Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show: To the CCP, Taiwan is a rogue province, so are America, Canada, Mexico, Argentina. The CCP thinks everything under heaven belongs to them. Politicians in all the countries are lining their pockets, while China is lining up to crush them all. The United States lost not only Wall Street, Silicon Valley, NBA and Hollywood, but also government agencies such as the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the SEC.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/11/2023 妮可参加 Steve Gruber Show：在中共眼里，台湾是一个叛逆的省份，美国、加拿大、墨西哥和阿根廷也一样。中共认为地球上的一切都属于他们。各国的政客都中饱私囊，而中共正准备将他们全部碾压。美国不仅失去了华尔街、硅谷、NBA和好莱坞，还失去了司法部、联邦调查局、证劵交易委员会等政府机构。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平