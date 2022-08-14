Faith & Liberty #15 - We Forgot - w/ Alex Cargill (TransSplendor)

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Faith & Liberty #15 - Streamed live on Nov 11, 2021
We pondered whether our focus would be on a question; did we forget? But clearly we did. If you need an example, look no further than needing a vax pass to go to a Remembrance Day Ceremony. We discussed that, updates on local happenings, and we spent some fun time with everyone's favorite foul mouthed, mulleted, ranter, Alex Cargill (@TransSplendor on twitter) as well.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/