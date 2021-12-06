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The Great Reset Is FAILING! BEWARE! Reaction We Feared Is Closing In On Us ALL And No One's Prepared
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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201 views • December 06, 2021
Lisa Haven - Restricted Republic
December 5th, 2021 – By: Justus Knight

PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!

Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and get your first 14 days FREE! Right now use DISCOUNT CODE “LETSGOBRANDON” at Monthly check out for $6 a month for your 2 years!!

On today’s broadcast:

The Great Reset Is FAILING…What Comes Next, NO ONE Is Prepare For! Have you been watching your headlines? Desperation is a dangerous trigger to set off a disaster series of events. It is the resiliency and failure of America that may just trip off the unthinkable next step in the battle for the Great Reset.

God Speed and God Bless!

Justus Knight

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Referenced Sources:

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/01/now-or-never-the-great-transition-must-be-imposed/

https://www.usnews.com/news/world-report/articles/2021-11-29/ukraine-on-high-alert-as-threat-of-russia-backed-coup-looms

https://thehill.com/opinion/international/540193-china-traps-the-us-into-negotiations-then-breaks-its-promises?rl=1

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/26/asia/taiwan-hong-kong-china-opposition-intl-hnk-dst/index.html

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/11/us-china-war/620571/

https://carnegieendowment.org/2021/09/16/u.s.-china-trade-war-has-become-cold-war-pub-85352

https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgecalhoun/2021/09/12/war-with-china-the-economic-factor-that-could-trigger-it/?sh=5a664995d264

https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-media-lied-repeatedly-about-officer

https://thefederalist.com/2021/11/30/twitter-implements-new-rule-so-it-can-selectively-ban-memes-mockery-of-democrats/

https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-predicts-big-big-002234211.html

https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/greece-pope-seek-deeper-ties-eastern-churches-81548988

https://www.movimentoroosevelt.com/news/per-dipartimento/movimento-roosevelt/free-masonry-shocking-book-of-the-italian-grand-master-gioele-magaldi-the-discovery-of-the-ur-lodges.html

https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi

https://www.nonviolent-conflict.org/wp-content/uploads/1979/01/the-power-of-the-powerless.pdf

https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1462108633966297090

https://twitter.com/TFL1728/status/1462125904046534664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1462125904046534664%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftomluongo.me%2F2021%2F11%2F21%2Fhave-we-finally-reached-peak-davos%2F

https://www.newsweek.com/hundreds-emergency-workers-block-new-york-roads-protest-against-vaccine-mandate-1642309

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/09/new-zealand-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-police-and-photographer-attacked

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/20/world/europe/austria-lockdown-vaccine-mandate-covid.html

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/12/1045181390/pelosi-italy-trip-disrupted-by-green-pass-covid-protests

https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-lockdowns/

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/12/us-says-it-wants-to-be-prepared-in-case-russia-invades-ukraine-hopes-to-make-aggression-very-very-difficult/

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/04/us-intelligence-finds-russia-planning-ukraine-offensive-523760

https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/12/04/the-wapo-stumbles-upon-the-biggest-issue-with-kamala-harris-n486560

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0191326/

https://checkyourfact.com/2021/12/02/fact-check-poster-movie-omicron-variant/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/new-b11529-covid-variant-called-most-significant-to-date-by-top-uk-health-official/ar-AARaxCA

https://nypost.com/2021/12/03/biden-still-trying-to-beat-covid-and-failing/

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2021/11/19/the_biden_administrations_failing_report_card_146764.html
Keywords
current eventsbewarerestricted republicgreat reset
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