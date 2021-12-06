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The Great Reset Is FAILING! BEWARE! Reaction We Feared Is Closing In On Us ALL And No One's Prepared
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201 views • December 06, 2021
Lisa Haven - Restricted Republic
December 5th, 2021 – By: Justus Knight
PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and get your first 14 days FREE! Right now use DISCOUNT CODE “LETSGOBRANDON” at Monthly check out for $6 a month for your 2 years!!
On today’s broadcast:
The Great Reset Is FAILING…What Comes Next, NO ONE Is Prepare For! Have you been watching your headlines? Desperation is a dangerous trigger to set off a disaster series of events. It is the resiliency and failure of America that may just trip off the unthinkable next step in the battle for the Great Reset.
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/MsCx5WtEYNG9DeVJA
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Referenced Sources:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/01/now-or-never-the-great-transition-must-be-imposed/
https://www.usnews.com/news/world-report/articles/2021-11-29/ukraine-on-high-alert-as-threat-of-russia-backed-coup-looms
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/540193-china-traps-the-us-into-negotiations-then-breaks-its-promises?rl=1
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/26/asia/taiwan-hong-kong-china-opposition-intl-hnk-dst/index.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/11/us-china-war/620571/
https://carnegieendowment.org/2021/09/16/u.s.-china-trade-war-has-become-cold-war-pub-85352
https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgecalhoun/2021/09/12/war-with-china-the-economic-factor-that-could-trigger-it/?sh=5a664995d264
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-media-lied-repeatedly-about-officer
https://thefederalist.com/2021/11/30/twitter-implements-new-rule-so-it-can-selectively-ban-memes-mockery-of-democrats/
https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-predicts-big-big-002234211.html
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/greece-pope-seek-deeper-ties-eastern-churches-81548988
https://www.movimentoroosevelt.com/news/per-dipartimento/movimento-roosevelt/free-masonry-shocking-book-of-the-italian-grand-master-gioele-magaldi-the-discovery-of-the-ur-lodges.html
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi
https://www.nonviolent-conflict.org/wp-content/uploads/1979/01/the-power-of-the-powerless.pdf
https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1462108633966297090
https://twitter.com/TFL1728/status/1462125904046534664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1462125904046534664%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftomluongo.me%2F2021%2F11%2F21%2Fhave-we-finally-reached-peak-davos%2F
https://www.newsweek.com/hundreds-emergency-workers-block-new-york-roads-protest-against-vaccine-mandate-1642309
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/09/new-zealand-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-police-and-photographer-attacked
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/20/world/europe/austria-lockdown-vaccine-mandate-covid.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/12/1045181390/pelosi-italy-trip-disrupted-by-green-pass-covid-protests
https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-lockdowns/
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/12/us-says-it-wants-to-be-prepared-in-case-russia-invades-ukraine-hopes-to-make-aggression-very-very-difficult/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/04/us-intelligence-finds-russia-planning-ukraine-offensive-523760
https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/12/04/the-wapo-stumbles-upon-the-biggest-issue-with-kamala-harris-n486560
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0191326/
https://checkyourfact.com/2021/12/02/fact-check-poster-movie-omicron-variant/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/new-b11529-covid-variant-called-most-significant-to-date-by-top-uk-health-official/ar-AARaxCA
https://nypost.com/2021/12/03/biden-still-trying-to-beat-covid-and-failing/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2021/11/19/the_biden_administrations_failing_report_card_146764.html
December 5th, 2021 – By: Justus Knight
PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and get your first 14 days FREE! Right now use DISCOUNT CODE “LETSGOBRANDON” at Monthly check out for $6 a month for your 2 years!!
On today’s broadcast:
The Great Reset Is FAILING…What Comes Next, NO ONE Is Prepare For! Have you been watching your headlines? Desperation is a dangerous trigger to set off a disaster series of events. It is the resiliency and failure of America that may just trip off the unthinkable next step in the battle for the Great Reset.
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/MsCx5WtEYNG9DeVJA
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Referenced Sources:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/01/now-or-never-the-great-transition-must-be-imposed/
https://www.usnews.com/news/world-report/articles/2021-11-29/ukraine-on-high-alert-as-threat-of-russia-backed-coup-looms
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/540193-china-traps-the-us-into-negotiations-then-breaks-its-promises?rl=1
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/26/asia/taiwan-hong-kong-china-opposition-intl-hnk-dst/index.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/11/us-china-war/620571/
https://carnegieendowment.org/2021/09/16/u.s.-china-trade-war-has-become-cold-war-pub-85352
https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgecalhoun/2021/09/12/war-with-china-the-economic-factor-that-could-trigger-it/?sh=5a664995d264
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-media-lied-repeatedly-about-officer
https://thefederalist.com/2021/11/30/twitter-implements-new-rule-so-it-can-selectively-ban-memes-mockery-of-democrats/
https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-predicts-big-big-002234211.html
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/greece-pope-seek-deeper-ties-eastern-churches-81548988
https://www.movimentoroosevelt.com/news/per-dipartimento/movimento-roosevelt/free-masonry-shocking-book-of-the-italian-grand-master-gioele-magaldi-the-discovery-of-the-ur-lodges.html
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi
https://www.nonviolent-conflict.org/wp-content/uploads/1979/01/the-power-of-the-powerless.pdf
https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1462108633966297090
https://twitter.com/TFL1728/status/1462125904046534664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1462125904046534664%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftomluongo.me%2F2021%2F11%2F21%2Fhave-we-finally-reached-peak-davos%2F
https://www.newsweek.com/hundreds-emergency-workers-block-new-york-roads-protest-against-vaccine-mandate-1642309
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/09/new-zealand-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-police-and-photographer-attacked
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/20/world/europe/austria-lockdown-vaccine-mandate-covid.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/12/1045181390/pelosi-italy-trip-disrupted-by-green-pass-covid-protests
https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-lockdowns/
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/12/us-says-it-wants-to-be-prepared-in-case-russia-invades-ukraine-hopes-to-make-aggression-very-very-difficult/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/04/us-intelligence-finds-russia-planning-ukraine-offensive-523760
https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/12/04/the-wapo-stumbles-upon-the-biggest-issue-with-kamala-harris-n486560
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0191326/
https://checkyourfact.com/2021/12/02/fact-check-poster-movie-omicron-variant/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/new-b11529-covid-variant-called-most-significant-to-date-by-top-uk-health-official/ar-AARaxCA
https://nypost.com/2021/12/03/biden-still-trying-to-beat-covid-and-failing/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2021/11/19/the_biden_administrations_failing_report_card_146764.html
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