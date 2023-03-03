UN Supervillains Threaten to Dim the Sun - #NewWorldNextWeek



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw511/

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN admits geoengineering and proposes that they should regulate it; the latest Iran nuke hysteria is a giant nothingburger; and there is more to the new anti-CBDC bill in US congress than meets the eye.

CSID: 33faf492e687a2ae

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co