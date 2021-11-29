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The Casting Of Lots In Contract Law & What God Sees In The Sins Of All Parties...
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1 view • November 29, 2021
When two people enter into a contract biblical law requires that all party's sin must be considered in order to resolve any disputes Not just the letter of the Law.
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