228) Impacto biológico das ondas milimétricas (tecnologia 5G)

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A pandemia foi essencial como bode expiatório para a implementação da tecnologia 5G. Começa ao segundo 33.
Créditos ao Canal CelesteSolum | Jun 15, 2022 | DARPA's COFFEE Program Threatens Human Life: https://rumble.com/v18kqrd-darpas-coffee-program-threatens-human-life.html
Artigo: June 15, 2022 | DARPA COFFEE Threatens Human Life by Celeste Solum: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/darpa-coffee-threatens-human-life?_pos=1&_sid=839859d90
Estudo Francês (2013) | State of knowledge on biological effects at 40–60 GHz: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crhy.2013.02.005)
Mais:
222) RESUMO: fenómeno MAC e Rede intracorporal de nanocomunicações: https://www.brighteon.com/465fd8d8-4ff4-48eb-965a-9a7291d9070b 215) A REALIDADE DO 5G (ESPANHA): https://www.brighteon.com/c0161afb-4007-4d54-9e71-361e0d85a5fc
210) A real causa do COVID: https://www.brighteon.com/9061162d-5b19-4afe-a4a1-07b7e633de68
208) Resumo: 5G, 6G, nanotecnologia e bluetooth: https://www.brighteon.com/1b58cf48-3400-477f-af0a-d105d85518c0
195) Cristalografia 5G em água de nascente: https://www.brighteon.com/ded88ea3-6852-48df-962f-8b39cc4cfa3a
192) Eduardo Yahbes sobre microtecnologia e hidrogel da DARPA: https://www.brighteon.com/6f1e3534-9c5c-458c-ae9b-3998b1440f3a
186) Luc Montagnier revela parte da mentira (Milão, Jan. 15, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/b54422d4-dfac-47ed-9819-2038bdbb538a
183) Sintomas gripais da tecnologia 5G/EMF (militar confirma): https://www.brighteon.com/70c9ae62-dfdb-46a3-b118-b982a0471bac
182) Bebés de olhos totalmente negros: https://www.brighteon.com/03cace82-860c-43e6-9ef1-94eb17ec0c86
180) Um transístor que entra células como um vírus: https://www.brighteon.com/546a4198-9138-42b6-b970-7988bf865aad
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/