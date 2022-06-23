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228) Impacto biológico das ondas milimétricas (tecnologia 5G)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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210 views • June 23, 2022

A pandemia foi essencial como bode expiatório para a implementação da tecnologia 5G. Começa ao segundo 33.


Créditos ao Canal CelesteSolum | Jun 15, 2022 | DARPA's COFFEE Program Threatens Human Life: https://rumble.com/v18kqrd-darpas-coffee-program-threatens-human-life.html

Artigo:  June 15, 2022 | DARPA COFFEE Threatens Human Life by Celeste Solum: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/darpa-coffee-threatens-human-life?_pos=1&_sid=839859d90

Estudo Francês (2013) | State of knowledge on biological effects at 40–60 GHz: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crhy.2013.02.005)


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MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emf5g6gbluetoothradarphased arraypandemiaelectrosmogmicroondasradiacaogenocidiografenotranshumanismonanotecnologiaantena plana
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