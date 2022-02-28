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Protecting Freedom at Your State Capitol With Lisa Pannett
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30 views • February 28, 2022
Citizens across America can work with state lawmakers to protect themselves and their states from bad policy, including a highly controversial measure in Florida giving hospitals immunity from liability for following the CDC's debunked guidance, prominent Missouri citizen activist Lisa Pannett tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this interview for Conversations That Matter.
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