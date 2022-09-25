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thejimmydoreshow Big Pharma EVISCERATED By Member Of European Parliament
The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVpVyulTv6Y
https://rumble.com/v1jvy51-big-pharma-eviscerated-by-member-of-european-parliament.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVpVyulTv6Y/
Big Pharma EVISCERATED By Member Of European Parliament