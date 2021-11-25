Jack Posobiec: CCP Chernobyl, Those at the Meeting Act As if It Never Happened

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11/16/2021 Jack Posobiec: The CCP Chernobyl, those at the meeting act as if it never happened. And the CCP in another incursion across Taiwan ADIZ remind that everything set out there does not matter. War Room, Nov. 16th, 2021.