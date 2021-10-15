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TUCKER CARLSON 10 13 2021
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200 views • October 15, 2021
TUCKER EXPLAINS WHY "LET'S GO BRANDON" DOESN'T MEAN WHAT YOU THINK IT MEANS. TUCKER MAULS THE DEMOCRAT'S EXPENDABLE "RESIDENT" SO SEVERELY THAT THE DEMS CALLED FOX AND CARLSON TONIGHT WENT DOWN THE MEMORY HOLE AT FOX NATION, THEIR WEB SUBSCRIPTION SITE. POOF, JUST LIKE THAT, IT'S 1984!
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