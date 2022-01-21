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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/20/22 Low Vitamin K Levels
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/20/22 Low Vitamin K Levels
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Air Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that California has some of the largest numbers of infections in the country. Asserting people who vaccinated but not supplementing will still be in trouble if they contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study by Dutch researchers. Finding that those with low vitamin K levels had more severe cases of the COVID 19 virus. Those with higher levels of vitamin had less severe cases. They believe this due to vitamin K's role in the clotting of blood.
Callers

Dina has tested positive for COVID 19 and has low energy levels.

Ken has been diagnosed with low kidney function.

Diane has several health challenges including finger nails splitting, hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's disease and tinnitis.

David praises Doc for all of his work with pregnant women getting them the supplements they need for a healthy pregnancy.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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