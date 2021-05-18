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2 Thessalonians 2:7 Restrainer and Signs
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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As we get closer to the end, there are various prophetic ramifications of 2 Thessalonians 2 and the mystery of lawlessness. This video focuses on verse 7 to try to answer what is being restrained and who is doing the restraining in 2 Thessalonians 2:7. Are misunderstandings by pre-tribulation rapturists like Hal Lindsey partially responsible for the belief that the Holy Spirit is the restrainer? What about the impact of Simon Magus (Acts 8) and 'Mystery Babylon'? Does the Bible warn about a virgin queen in Isaiah 47 that is also condemned in the 17th and 18th chapters of the Book of Revelation? Might we see false apparitions claiming to be Jesus' mother Mary in the end times once restraints on Satan are lifted? What about Fatima in 1917? Could the archangel Michael be the restrainer? Is that consistent with the Book of Daniel? How widespread will signs and lying wonders be? Dr. Thiel addresses these matters with scriptures and various quotes from religious writers, including Irenaeus.

A written article of related interest is available titled "What is Restrained and Who is Restraining in 2 Thessalonians 2:7?" URL: https://cogwriter.com/2-thessalonians-2-7.htm
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mystery babylonhal lindsey2 thessaloniansrestrainersigns and lying wonders
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