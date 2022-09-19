World Events & Prophetic Signs Point to "Something Big" this September - JD Farag [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2022-09-18: A September to Remember " posted on JDFarag.orgURL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

Pastor JD talks about the prophetic significance of this month of September being a “September to Remember.”

RESOURCE LINKS:

- Washington Standard video, "German Legislator Warns Of September 24th: Everyone Will Remember “Exactly Where He Or She Was” (Updated)"

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/german-legislator-warns-of-september-24th-everyone-will-remember-exactly-where-he-or-she-was-video/

- Irish Mirror, "King Charles declares 17 days of mourning as royals release Queen memorial details"

https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/world-news/king-charles-declares-17-days-27954205

- rev article, "Prince Charles COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow Speech Transcript"

https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/prince-charles-cop26-climate-summit-glasgow-speech-transcript

- Catholic News Agency article, "Pope Francis instructs Vatican entities to move all funds to Vatican bank by Sept. 30"

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252093/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30

- Telegraph & Argus article, "People protest as some Starbucks outlets to go cashless"

https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/20846107.people-protest-starbucks-outlets-go-cashless/

- Yahoo News article, "Biden signs executive order that could bring U.S. one step closer to a digital currency"

https://news.yahoo.com/biden-takes-big-step-toward-110129902.html

- USAWatchdog article, "Biden Crash will mean Death of America – Bo Polny"

https://usawatchdog.com/biden-crash-will-mean-death-of-america-bo-polny/

- Israel365news, "ISRAEL365 EXCLUSIVE: RED HEIFERS ARRIVE IN ISRAEL"

https://www.israel365news.com/274830/watch-red-heifers-arrive-in-israel/

- Israel 365news, "BEN GURION GEARING UP TO BRING ALL 70 NATIONS STRAIGHT FROM THE AIRPORT TO THIRD TEMPLE"

https://www.israel365news.com/274549/ben-gurion-gearing-up-to-bring-all-70-nations-straight-from-the-airport-to-third-temple/

- whitehouse.gov, "Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

- “Decision Time” Prophecy Update, January 10th, 2021

https://subsplash.com/+d6kc/lb/mi/+s5678dn?embed=true&recentRoute=app.web-app.library.media-series&recentRouteSlug=%2B82yxp8f

- Moderna boss: mRNA jabs are "rewriting the Genetic Code" we call it "information therapy" (Ted 2017)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-cqTNQhMM&t=6s

