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World Events & Prophetic Signs Point to "Something Big" this September - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
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176 views • September 19, 2022

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2022-09-18: A September to Remember " posted on JDFarag.orgURL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

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Pastor JD talks about the prophetic significance of this month of September being a “September to Remember.”

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RESOURCE LINKS:

- Washington Standard video, "German Legislator Warns Of September 24th: Everyone Will Remember “Exactly Where He Or She Was” (Updated)"

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/german-legislator-warns-of-september-24th-everyone-will-remember-exactly-where-he-or-she-was-video/

- Irish Mirror, "King Charles declares 17 days of mourning as royals release Queen memorial details"

https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/world-news/king-charles-declares-17-days-27954205

- rev article, "Prince Charles COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow Speech Transcript"

https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/prince-charles-cop26-climate-summit-glasgow-speech-transcript

- Catholic News Agency article, "Pope Francis instructs Vatican entities to move all funds to Vatican bank by Sept. 30"

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252093/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30

- Telegraph & Argus article, "People protest as some Starbucks outlets to go cashless"

https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/20846107.people-protest-starbucks-outlets-go-cashless/

- Yahoo News article, "Biden signs executive order that could bring U.S. one step closer to a digital currency"

https://news.yahoo.com/biden-takes-big-step-toward-110129902.html

- USAWatchdog article, "Biden Crash will mean Death of America – Bo Polny"

https://usawatchdog.com/biden-crash-will-mean-death-of-america-bo-polny/

- Israel365news, "ISRAEL365 EXCLUSIVE: RED HEIFERS ARRIVE IN ISRAEL"

https://www.israel365news.com/274830/watch-red-heifers-arrive-in-israel/

- Israel 365news, "BEN GURION GEARING UP TO BRING ALL 70 NATIONS STRAIGHT FROM THE AIRPORT TO THIRD TEMPLE"

https://www.israel365news.com/274549/ben-gurion-gearing-up-to-bring-all-70-nations-straight-from-the-airport-to-third-temple/

- whitehouse.gov, "Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

- “Decision Time” Prophecy Update, January 10th, 2021

https://subsplash.com/+d6kc/lb/mi/+s5678dn?embed=true&recentRoute=app.web-app.library.media-series&recentRouteSlug=%2B82yxp8f

- Moderna boss: mRNA jabs are "rewriting the Genetic Code" we call it "information therapy" (Ted 2017)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-cqTNQhMM&t=6s

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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

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Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianprophecyrapturetemplebeastmarkend timesdnacurrencyseptemberthirdredgeneticgenesdigitaltamperingjdfarag2022mrnaheifer
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