Swindon Resistance: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part 1 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.
This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.
On Wednesday, 27th July 2022 we monitored five masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings were off the scale ie: over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS.
Mirrored - MrHellvis69