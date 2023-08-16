Rapid Russian attack on Klishifka w/ T-90 and two BMP-3 15Aug23

Russians launched a barrage of fire and drove them out in 5 minutes!
August 15, 2023
Russian military sources report “the three amigos of two BMP-3s and a T-90M tank unleashed a hellish barrage of fire". When the Ukrainian artillery woke up, everything was already over... 2 tanks were destroyed, the rest of the armored group retreated. Several infantry squads were left unsuppported in the tree lines. By launching this rapid attack the Russians opened a literal "gate to hell" on the enemy army. On the outskirts of Klysifka, the 4th Lugansk brigade defeated a Ukrainian platoon, the survivors of which surrendered.
WarNews247
2:07 A T-90M and two BMP-3s led the Ukrainians to retreat from SW Klisifka
1:36 Destruction of Ukrainian armored vehicles in Klisifka
1:38 Shelling of Ukrainian positions in Klisifka
3 clips, 5:21.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.