Federal Agents Raid Rudy Giuliani’s NYC Apartment in Ukraine Probe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Federal agents raided former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office on Wednesday morning, two law enforcement sources briefed on the matter told The Post.
The agents executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices from both locations, one source said.
The moves were tied to an investigation into Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, according to reports.
A resident of Giuliani’s Upper East Side building on East 66th Street said the doorman described greeting the agents at 6 a.m. and letting them pass when they displayed a search warrant.