Can You Shrink Fat Cells...Will They Ever Go Away?

John discusses whether you can kill fat cells...or at least shrink them?
References:
Sanne P. M. Verhoef, et al.
Physiological Response of Adipocytes to Weight Loss and Maintenance.
PLoS One. 2013; 8(3): e58011.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3591449/
Hubert C. Chen and Robert V. Farese Jr.
Determination of adipocyte size by computer image analysis
The Journal of Lipid Research, June 2002 43, 986-989.
http://www.jlr.org/content/43/6/986.long
Cell Division Required, Twice, Before Fat Cells Mature
http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/press/2002/december/021225.htm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.