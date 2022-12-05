Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can You Shrink Fat Cells...Will They Ever Go Away?
33 views
channel image
bestpricenutrition
Published 12 hours ago |

John discusses whether you can kill fat cells...or at least shrink them? References: Sanne P. M. Verhoef, et al. Physiological Response of Adipocytes to Weight Loss and Maintenance. PLoS One. 2013; 8(3): e58011. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3591449/ Hubert C. Chen and Robert V. Farese Jr. Determination of adipocyte size by computer image analysis The Journal of Lipid Research, June 2002 43, 986-989. http://www.jlr.org/content/43/6/986.long Cell Division Required, Twice, Before Fat Cells Mature http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/press/2002/december/021225.htm

Keywords
nutritionexercisedietfitnessweight losscaloriesfatskinnyfat cells

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket