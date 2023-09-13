Create New Account
Our Parasitic Rulers | Snordster
The Prisoner
8747 Subscribers
264 views
Published 13 hours ago

The original video entitled, "The Truth IS anti-Semitic" was produced and narrated by Patrick Willis from Snordster channel and the text is from a Rebel of Oz editorial.

🔗 All Credit To Snordster: https://www.youtube.com/@Snordster/featured

Mirrored - Just a Dude

zionismparasitesanti-semitismkhazariansthe protocols of zion

