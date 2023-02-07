Create New Account
More on Being Prepared for Bank Bail Ins-Get Your Cash Out of the Bank Now
glock 1911
Published 21 hours ago |
I have been hearing more on possible bank bail ins-that is when the banks confiscate depositors' funds in order to cover their own insolvency.  Mitigate this problem by keeping a minimum of your hard earned cash in the bank-just enough to pay your bills.  "You can't just lean on a shovel and pray for a hole."  Thank you for watching, and God bless you.

weaponspreppingsalvationsurvivalend timeswroledcfinancial crashbail insteotwaki

