More on Being Prepared for Bank Bail Ins-Get Your Cash Out of the Bank Now

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I have been hearing more on possible bank bail ins-that is when the banks confiscate depositors' funds in order to cover their own insolvency. Mitigate this problem by keeping a minimum of your hard earned cash in the bank-just enough to pay your bills. "You can't just lean on a shovel and pray for a hole." Thank you for watching, and God bless you.