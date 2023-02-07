More on Being Prepared for Bank Bail Ins-Get Your Cash Out of the Bank Now

I have been hearing more on possible bank bail ins-that is when the banks confiscate depositors' funds in order to cover their own insolvency. Mitigate this problem by keeping a minimum of your hard earned cash in the bank-just enough to pay your bills. "You can't just lean on a shovel and pray for a hole." Thank you for watching, and God bless you.
