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July 4, 2020... Destroying Evidence, Bankrupt Cities, Trudeau & Ethics
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36 views • July 05, 2020
Rubin & Ferguson On US History And Academia
https://youtu.be/asc27lxtnas
Trudeau News
https://youtu.be/l4XuizVFJyc
Kyosaki – When Major Cities Go Broke
https://youtu.be/ygMXuEximyg
Judge Orders Guiffre’s Epstein Evidence Destroyed
https://www.newsweek.com/judge-rules-virginia-giuffres-lawyers-must-destroy-jeffrey-epstein-files-1514909
https://youtu.be/asc27lxtnas
Trudeau News
https://youtu.be/l4XuizVFJyc
Kyosaki – When Major Cities Go Broke
https://youtu.be/ygMXuEximyg
Judge Orders Guiffre’s Epstein Evidence Destroyed
https://www.newsweek.com/judge-rules-virginia-giuffres-lawyers-must-destroy-jeffrey-epstein-files-1514909
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