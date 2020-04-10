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Breatharian Association - Video über about...in - Olga Podorovskaya - Deutsch
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102 views • April 10, 2020
mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5j2SEsG9wtgX/
Hello,
Next event is the good news for all those people who seek the Enlightenment. For the first time ever a unique seminar held by Victor Truviano and Olga Podorovskaya will take place in Moscow Russia on May 12th – 13th 2018. During this practical seminar the participants will be given a method of accomplishing the Enlightenment and achieving the Babaji state.
All the details at: https://www.truviano-podorovskaya.com/
If you are interested, we are happy to hear from you. If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact me.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Material of the Video is from Olgas birthplace, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrain, we have been there last year. Text and Speech is from different Interviews and my own magic.
Finally it came to be, the cause was that we are planning to make more retreats, seminars, events, webinars and other projects in the whole world, and this summer, we plan on coming to Europe. Lets hope that everything goes well with the Relationship between Ukraine and Europe.
If you like more Information, please watch other Videos of us, visit our Website, come around in Facebook or Skype. Thanks everyone who is supporting our movement.
www.breatharian-association.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012477571800
Organizers profile:
https://www.facebook.com/eugen.devalok.1?fref=mentions
Feedback on Webinars:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1851998735018994/
Hello,
Next event is the good news for all those people who seek the Enlightenment. For the first time ever a unique seminar held by Victor Truviano and Olga Podorovskaya will take place in Moscow Russia on May 12th – 13th 2018. During this practical seminar the participants will be given a method of accomplishing the Enlightenment and achieving the Babaji state.
All the details at: https://www.truviano-podorovskaya.com/
If you are interested, we are happy to hear from you. If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact me.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Material of the Video is from Olgas birthplace, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrain, we have been there last year. Text and Speech is from different Interviews and my own magic.
Finally it came to be, the cause was that we are planning to make more retreats, seminars, events, webinars and other projects in the whole world, and this summer, we plan on coming to Europe. Lets hope that everything goes well with the Relationship between Ukraine and Europe.
If you like more Information, please watch other Videos of us, visit our Website, come around in Facebook or Skype. Thanks everyone who is supporting our movement.
www.breatharian-association.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012477571800
Organizers profile:
https://www.facebook.com/eugen.devalok.1?fref=mentions
Feedback on Webinars:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1851998735018994/
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