Challenges of the Texas Power Grid and AI Data Centers

Texas is booming with AI data centers, but their massive power hunger raises a critical question: Can our grid keep up? While some facilities bring their own power (like small modular reactors & West Texas natural gas), experts warn the grid is already vulnerable—just 9 key substations failing could trigger a nationwide blackout! The good news? 10 new nuclear plants are coming to Texas, boosting supply. But with demand skyrocketing, protecting our existing grid is just as crucial.
