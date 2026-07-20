U.S. Cannot Force the Strait of Hormuz Open.



Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson cuts through the delusion: continued U.S. strikes and threats against Iranian power grids and bridges are pushing Tehran to shut down global oil flows.



"Iran says, okay, (if the U.S. keeps pushing) we'll shut down the world economy... There's not going to be any oil going through the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, or through the Strait of Hormuz."



Johnson calls Trump’s approach “reckless, so stupid,” and lays out the core reality Washington refuses to admit: “The United States does not have the military power to open the Strait of Hormuz. Period. It does not.”



If the U.S. couldn’t force it open in the first 40 days of the Iran war, he says, it won’t do it now — and the consequences for global energy, shipping, and U.S. strategy are enormous.



Critical reality check on the Iran war and failed U.S. strategy in the Middle East conflict.

Source @Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

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