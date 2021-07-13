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LEGO Houses (FBI Edition) - Sheila Kirsten Hughes
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51 views • July 13, 2021
Newly released footage of the events leading up to the Lego house FBI raid.
I hope you laugh watching this as much as I did making it. Trolling is fun. :)
Credit for the LEGO stop motion goes to these youtube LEGO Creators:
TheJumiFilm (Lego Pim)
ArtBellStudio
AK Studio
All New Bricks
Lightailing
AustrianBrickFan
The song, "Lego Houses," is my own. Copyright © 2019 Sheila Kirsten Hughes, Nubzilla Records
I hope you laugh watching this as much as I did making it. Trolling is fun. :)
Credit for the LEGO stop motion goes to these youtube LEGO Creators:
TheJumiFilm (Lego Pim)
ArtBellStudio
AK Studio
All New Bricks
Lightailing
AustrianBrickFan
The song, "Lego Houses," is my own. Copyright © 2019 Sheila Kirsten Hughes, Nubzilla Records
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