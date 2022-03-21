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The Alt-Right Pipeline Narrative Explained
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1 view • March 21, 2022
The hypocrisy of your normal leftist, is what drives normies away from leftism. They rename The Big Lie to "My Truth". They rename anecdotal evidence to "lived experience". They rename political bias to "accountability culture". They claim to be anti-fascist, and then go all-in on complete, totalizing government control. They claim to be anti-capitalist, and then give corpos a free pass to control everything as long as they wave a rainbow-colored flag while doing it. They claim to be anti-racist, but insist on viewing everything through the lens of race. They claim to be anti-censorship, but cheer when people they don't like get censored by social media. They claim to be anti-transphobia, but treat trans people like they're infants who can't take banter or rudeness or even a good faith pronoun mistake. They claim to be pro-working class and then demonize everybody who actually does anything productive.
There are no principles, no virtues, just a pipeline moving people eternally leftward.
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There are no principles, no virtues, just a pipeline moving people eternally leftward.
-----
Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/sfo
Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
GB Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA
SFO Backups Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yzLXhKMxMO9L0rSciLnNA
-----
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m
SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku
Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
Paypal! ► http://paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link! ► https://www.humblebundle.com/subscription?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon CAN Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/322aFAa
Amazon USA Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/30PLxgN
Amazon CAN Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/22AZL3PPABOMZ
Amazon USA Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/BC71ANHPWNQM
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SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK
DA TWEETS ► https://twitter.com/SFOSecretary
DA FACES ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku
DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku
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Credits:
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