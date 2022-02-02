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Who Is Your Lord: Jesus or John the Baptist?
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2 views • February 02, 2022
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There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; 5 one Lord, one faith, one baptism; - Ephesians 4:4-5
There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; 5 one Lord, one faith, one baptism; - Ephesians 4:4-5
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