LIVE 230121: Baptism / America in Bible Prophecy

The first half of this Sabbath show is Q&A. We discuss what baptism actually is - the 2nd step along a redemptive journey. Yhe second half of the show we play clips from Isaiah on Americas pending doom.
Join us each Friday at 1900 & (Saturday) TheSabbath at 10AM EST on https://www.twitch.tv/professor_truth
