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How People Become Gay, No Such Thing as TRANS Dr. John Gray MARS VENUS author
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104 views • June 09, 2022
RED PILL Controversial Interview excerpts with Patriot Dr John Gray psychologist & Author of "Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus" who explains how people turn gay, how hormone imbalance makes straight men feminine and straight women masculine as often seen on the Left. How to balance hormones to get your male or female power back. And how he got CANCELED for speaking the truth. WATCH ALL THE WAY THROUGH.
Connect on GETTR.com @ChicGreekGeek
Connect on GETTR.com @ChicGreekGeek
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