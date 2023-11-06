Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Plethora of Benefits Available for Veterans and How to Submit Claims - Paul Lawrence
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
311 Subscribers
Shop now
12 views
Published 14 hours ago

American veterans deserve daily thanks for the sacrifices they have made to keep the United States safe and free, so it can be very gut-wrenching when their VA benefits get held up. Thankfully, people like Paul Lawrence are here to help! Paul is the author of the how-to guide Veterans Benefits for You: Get What You Deserve. As a veteran himself and someone who served in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Paul knows the ins and outs of how American heroes can get the benefits they deserve. He explains some of the simple ways vets can submit claims and even utilize the G.I. Bill to further their career opportunities after being honorably discharged.



TAKEAWAYS


Call the Homeless Veteran Hotline if you see a vet on the street in need: 1-877-424-3838


The G.I. Bill can be used for more than a simple B.A. degree; it can be applied in a variety of educational and technical ways


You are never too old to take advantage of VA benefits if you have honorably served in the U.S. military


Getting the benefits you need is about being prepared with the most documentation possible and understanding the system



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Veterans Benefits For You book: https://amzn.to/3QG4v3c

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: https://www.va.gov/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL LAWRENCE

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpaullawrence/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
benefitsmilitaryveteransdisabledtina griffincounter culture mom showhomeless veteranpaul lawrenceunited states departmenthonorably discharged

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket