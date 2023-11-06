The Plethora of Benefits Available for Veterans and How to Submit Claims - Paul Lawrence

American veterans deserve daily thanks for the sacrifices they have made to keep the United States safe and free, so it can be very gut-wrenching when their VA benefits get held up. Thankfully, people like Paul Lawrence are here to help! Paul is the author of the how-to guide Veterans Benefits for You: Get What You Deserve. As a veteran himself and someone who served in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Paul knows the ins and outs of how American heroes can get the benefits they deserve. He explains some of the simple ways vets can submit claims and even utilize the G.I. Bill to further their career opportunities after being honorably discharged.
TAKEAWAYS
Call the Homeless Veteran Hotline if you see a vet on the street in need: 1-877-424-3838
The G.I. Bill can be used for more than a simple B.A. degree; it can be applied in a variety of educational and technical ways
You are never too old to take advantage of VA benefits if you have honorably served in the U.S. military
Getting the benefits you need is about being prepared with the most documentation possible and understanding the system
