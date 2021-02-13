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Water! What You Need To Know!
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158 views • February 13, 2021
Water expert Winston Kao explains the good, the bad and the ugly about water and the the most important things you need to know to optimize your health. He also discuss the truth about fluoride.
Link to Winston Kao's website:
refreshingcleanwater.com
Winston's phone numbers (727) 447-2344 and (727 )409-3155
Bottled waters Winston recommends:
Mountain Valley Spring (preferably in glass bottles)
Volvic
Evian
Link to Winston Kao's website:
refreshingcleanwater.com
Winston's phone numbers (727) 447-2344 and (727 )409-3155
Bottled waters Winston recommends:
Mountain Valley Spring (preferably in glass bottles)
Volvic
Evian
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