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WAS TOP VACCINE SKEPTIC MURDERED? - FOUNDER OF 'LEARN THE RISK' FOUND DEAD - BEST FRIEND SPEAKS OUT!
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357 views • December 28, 2020
World Alternative Media


For all the show links: http://bit.ly/brandyvaughan

Brandy Vaughan was the founder of Learntherisk.org, a non profit 501(C)3 dedicated to educating people on the risks of vaccines.

As a well known whistleblower who was the victim of several threats, break ins and intimidations... it is very strange that Brandy happened to pass away just days before Vioxx was announced to make a return and just days before the nationwide Vaccine Rollout were to being.

At the end of the video you can watch the video Brandy made ahead of time detailing the threats and intimidation tactics she routinely faced.

For more details as well as all the links and sources please head to www.thelibertyadvisorshow.com

To donate to Tina Marie's fundraiser for: Brandy, Learn The Risk and the Investigation please head here: https://bit.ly/learntherisk

Unrelated to Brandy but this is also crunch time for Ross Ulbricht. Ross is serving a double life sentence for a non violent crime and if President Trump doesn't commute his sentence in the next few weeks, Ross will likely be behind bars the rest of his life or at least until the Biden Harris regime is out. www.freeross.org

Join the conversation in Tim and John's Discord community: https://discord.gg/vkxUkqg

Itunes: https://bit.ly/libertyadvisor

Lbry.tv https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@thelibertya...

Livestreams at https://flote.app/TheLibertyadvisor

https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...

Learn more about Tim’s services: www.thelibertyadvisor.com

Free 15 min Investing Consultation www.bit.ly/booktimp

Subscribe to our emergency text list and receive a free ebook “How it’s Rigged – The Economy”

Text LibertyAdvisor (one word, no spaces) to 71441
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murderedfounderlearn the riskbrandy vaughanworld alternative mediafound deadvaccine skeptic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy