WAS TOP VACCINE SKEPTIC MURDERED? - FOUNDER OF 'LEARN THE RISK' FOUND DEAD - BEST FRIEND SPEAKS OUT!

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For all the show links: http://bit.ly/brandyvaughan
Brandy Vaughan was the founder of Learntherisk.org, a non profit 501(C)3 dedicated to educating people on the risks of vaccines.
As a well known whistleblower who was the victim of several threats, break ins and intimidations... it is very strange that Brandy happened to pass away just days before Vioxx was announced to make a return and just days before the nationwide Vaccine Rollout were to being.
At the end of the video you can watch the video Brandy made ahead of time detailing the threats and intimidation tactics she routinely faced.
For more details as well as all the links and sources please head to www.thelibertyadvisorshow.com
To donate to Tina Marie's fundraiser for: Brandy, Learn The Risk and the Investigation please head here: https://bit.ly/learntherisk
Unrelated to Brandy but this is also crunch time for Ross Ulbricht. Ross is serving a double life sentence for a non violent crime and if President Trump doesn't commute his sentence in the next few weeks, Ross will likely be behind bars the rest of his life or at least until the Biden Harris regime is out. www.freeross.org
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