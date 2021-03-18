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False Prophets of Baal And Trump Continued
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149 views • March 18, 2021
The battle between Left and Right is more like a battle between Baal and Moloch than a battle between Good and Evil. I will show you in this video that the teachings of Jesus have been left out of American evangelicalism for many decades.
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