CHRISTIAN 21 - PART 9 - MAP UPDATE! THE BAPHOMET IS HOW THEY GET IN!

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CH21 - PART 9 - MAP UPDATE! ANTARCTICA WIKI-PHOTOS! ALBERT PIKE SATANIC GOD! ICE WALLS! JOHN KERRY!
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CHRISTIAN 21 UPDATE! THE BAPHOMET IS HOW THEY GET IN! ALBERT PIKE BROUGHT SATANISM INTO THE FREEMASONS! ANTARCTICA WIKILEAKS PHOTOS! THE NAVIGATOR WHO CROSSED THE ICE WALLS! MARGARITA MINUTE! JOHN KERRY! CH21'S MAP UPDATE! Great and stable work by Christian21 and Linda