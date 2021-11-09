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Lost Gospel of Peter
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6 views • November 09, 2021
Lost Gospel of Peter [2018] scrutinizes every verse of this "lost book" while providing a supplementary overview of the disciple himself. Who was Petros? Why was he considered the rock which Christ will build his church upon? What does he have to do with Petra, Edom? This sermon celebrating CPM's twentieth live broadcast on Worldwide Christian Radio provides an alternate view of post-Crucifixion events.
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