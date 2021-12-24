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Request to Present Before Supervisors
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0 view • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"Does that mean that by state law we can't have interaction and presentation? If you're going by state law, that must be forbidden. Is that correct?"
"Does that mean that by state law we can't have interaction and presentation? If you're going by state law, that must be forbidden. Is that correct?"
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