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Code of 47 and 40 Days to Intervention not Invasion Chinese Russian PeaceKeepers Former United State
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48 views • July 23, 2020
>/Code of 47 and 40 Days to Intervention not Invasion Chinese Russian PeaceKeepers Former United States S4E11g #LastPresidentTimeline #Tyler >/#KigaliPrinciples
https://www.rt.com/usa/495559-trump-china-consulates-possible/
Update (1530ET): Unsurprisingly, Beijing has moved on to the 'bargaining' stage of the response, where it is calling on the White House to reverse its decision, while doubling-down on threats to respond.
CHINA EMBASSY URGES U.S. TO REVOKE DECISION; VOWS TO RESPOND
We suspect frenzied back-door talks are happening as we speak.
https://www.rt.com/usa/495559-trump-china-consulates-possible/
Update (1530ET): Unsurprisingly, Beijing has moved on to the 'bargaining' stage of the response, where it is calling on the White House to reverse its decision, while doubling-down on threats to respond.
CHINA EMBASSY URGES U.S. TO REVOKE DECISION; VOWS TO RESPOND
We suspect frenzied back-door talks are happening as we speak.
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