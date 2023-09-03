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Did India Really Land on the Moon?
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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263 views • September 03, 2023

Last week, the Indian Space Agency allegedly landed an unmanned spacecraft and rolled out a rover onto the South Pole of the Moon. As usual, however, nearly 99% of the footage shown of this ground-breaking event was clear, obvious, and very poor CGI. Why do you suppose NASA, Roscosmos, the Chinese, Indian and all other world space agencies spend money creating and air-time broadcasting all these computer graphic animations of their expeditions rather than showing us actual video footage? How difficult would it be to have a few cameras on these crafts permanently recording different angles of the entire flight for us? They allegedly succeeded in having a live telephone conversation between Nixon and astronauts on the Moon broadcast on television over 50 years ago, but with half a century of technological advancement we still cannot receive live video from these rockets after only a couple minutes of ascent...


Watch 20 Proofs NASA Faked the Moon Landings: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/20-Proofs-NASA-Faked-the-Moon-Landings:8


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