Quo Vadis





Nov 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 21, 2023





Dear children, I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight!





Do not allow anything to move you away from the truth!





You are of the Lord and the things of the world are not for you.





Take care of your spiritual life in order to be great in the Eyes of God.





Flee from sin and, in repentance, seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Humanity is ill and needs to be healed.





Turn to the One who is your One True Saviour.





The road to holiness is full of obstacles, but I am your Mother and I walk with you!





Do your best in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you.





Be faithful to Jesus, for only thus will you be saved.





A great storm is approaching and many men and women will turn away from the Church of My Jesus.





Turn away from everything that is contrary to the teachings of My Jesus and His Church.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed





Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on August 8, 2020:





Dear children, courage.





You are not alone.





I love you and I walk with you.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to my Jesus for you.





I ask you to continue to pray.





Humanity is sick and needs to be healed.





Return to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Turn away from everything that keeps you from My Son Jesus.





Devote part of your time to prayer.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and be faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church. You are heading towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





Great confusion will spread everywhere and the faith will be present in few hearts. The enemies’ actions will cause great discord among the Children of God.





The smoke of the devil will cause great spiritual blindness and many of My poor children will drink the bitter cup of pain.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to victory.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9s0nQgCgcI