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Signs in the Heavens-July 2018 Blood Moon
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30 views • February 07, 2021
July 2018 Blood Moon will bring the longest eclipse of the 21st century, with Mars to appear unusually bright Just days after this Mars will come closer to the Earth than it's been since 2003 – Mars is known as the Roman god of war.
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