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Digital 1776 interviews Col. Phil Waldron on June 16, 2021, regarding the latest with the audits of the 2020 Presidential election and other topics.
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71 views • June 20, 2021
COL WALDRON🚨
Digital 1776 interviews Col. Phil Waldron on June 16, 2021, regarding the latest with the audits of the 2020 Presidential election and other topics.
In this short segment from the interview, Col. Waldron talks about how, Sean Mulryne, the DOJ's Deputy Director of Election Crimes, shut down investigations into election fraud after November 3, 2020.
This interview covers a whole range of topics including how you can get involved and make a change!
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vin621-digital-talks-to-col-phil-waldron-6-14-21.html
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM0j5xYKye0&;t
Telegram:
t.me/Digital1776Chat
Digital 1776 interviews Col. Phil Waldron on June 16, 2021, regarding the latest with the audits of the 2020 Presidential election and other topics.
In this short segment from the interview, Col. Waldron talks about how, Sean Mulryne, the DOJ's Deputy Director of Election Crimes, shut down investigations into election fraud after November 3, 2020.
This interview covers a whole range of topics including how you can get involved and make a change!
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vin621-digital-talks-to-col-phil-waldron-6-14-21.html
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM0j5xYKye0&;t
Telegram:
t.me/Digital1776Chat
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