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Patrick Coffin Responds to his Critics
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54 views • February 23, 2022
Timothy Gordon.
Tim interviews Patrick Coffin about his recent video, which all but claims Benedict XVI is still pope: “7 Pieces of Evidence that Francis is an Antipope.” Tim asks Patrick about the critics of this video, and points out where he thinks they were incorrect and correct, allowing Patrick to stipulate.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfwie8p6uQg
Tim interviews Patrick Coffin about his recent video, which all but claims Benedict XVI is still pope: “7 Pieces of Evidence that Francis is an Antipope.” Tim asks Patrick about the critics of this video, and points out where he thinks they were incorrect and correct, allowing Patrick to stipulate.
____________________________________________________________________
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfwie8p6uQg
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