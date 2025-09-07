BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brandon Briggs - Things we are praying over PT1
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1125 followers
1
10 views • 1 day ago

Brandon Briggs - Prayin' on Stuff -  PT1 😇✝👍🤍

------------

Psalm 22
Douay Rheims Bible

22 A psalm for David. The Lord ruleth me: and I shall want nothing.

He hath set me in a place of pasture. He hath brought me up, on the water of refreshment:

He hath converted my soul. He hath led me on the paths of justice, for his own name's sake.

For though I should walk in the midst of the shadow of death, I will fear no evils, for thou art with me. Thy rod and thy staff, they have comforted me.

Thou hast prepared a table before me against them that afflict me. Thou hast anointed my head with oil; and my chalice which inebriateth me, how goodly is it!

And thy mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And that I may dwell in the house of the Lord unto length of days.

Keywords
briggsbrandonpt1prayin on stuff
