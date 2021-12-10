Mother determined to kill 8 year old DAUGHTER with PFIZER VAXX - VAERS ID #1896791

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Write-up: Systemic: Fainting / Unresponsive-Medium, Systemic: Weakness-Medium, Additional Details: she passed out while she was in observation area and fell off the chair ,felt better after few min sat on the chair and passed out again.. no color on her face and week but responsive. she felt better after 10-15 min , parematic came and parent refuse to go to er . called mom same night and she said ,"we arranged her 2nd dose with peditaric office , just incase)
SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1896791
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