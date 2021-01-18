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On Social Media Censorship (recorded July 2018)
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2 views • January 18, 2021
Get this man a Cabinet position already! Master astrologer Dr. D gives his take on socialism and social media in July of 2018. Chilling prophetic words were spoken about the events going on today in 2021. For all inquiries, please email [email protected]
Dr. D is up on Parler! @DoctaD
Feel free to inquire about his new grassroots organization, the PEA! Membership is free and all are welcome to join! Your support for this organization is graciously appreciated. More information about this essential public advocacy cause will be detailed in a future video.
Dr. D is up on Parler! @DoctaD
Feel free to inquire about his new grassroots organization, the PEA! Membership is free and all are welcome to join! Your support for this organization is graciously appreciated. More information about this essential public advocacy cause will be detailed in a future video.
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