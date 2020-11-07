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CNN Caught Red-Handed Changing Votes! Plus Future FBI Director Sydney Powell (Mirror)
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68 views • November 07, 2020
CNN Caught On Air committing voting fraud. Future FBI Director Sydney Powell discusses the Justice Departments' involvement in the vote and The Hammer And scorecard computer algorithms used by The Democrats to try and steal the 2020 Presidential Campaign. (Mirror: YouTube Channel -Eyewoke News)
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