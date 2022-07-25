Dr. Robert Malone: The Lies My Government Told Me

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INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrMercola-DrRobertMalone-ExposingTheFraudulentTechnologyAndPolicymakingBehindTheCOVID19Vaccine.pdf

PDF WITH LINKS: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/July/PDF/immune-imprinting-pdf.pdf

STORY AT-A-GLANCE By now, many of you will be familiar with Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the core mRNA and DNA vaccine platform technology that the various COVID shots are based upon. (To be clear, he’s not the inventor of the COVID shots themselves but rather the foundational platform that underlies them, for which Malone holds several patents.) Malone rose to prominence after his appearance on the DarkHorse podcast in June 2021, where he, Steve Kirsch and DarkHorse host Bret Weinstein, Ph.D., spent three hours dissecting the COVID fraud. Interestingly, Malone and Kirsch were both doublemRNA Platform Inventor Sifts Through the Lies Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola  Fact Checked July 24, 2022 Media and health authorities also ignore what Dr. Robert Malone and others have warned about from the start, which is that vaccinating during a pandemic will drive the evolution of resistant strains. This is precisely what we’re now seeing with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which circumvent both natural immunity and COVID jab-induced antibodies  The CDC and the FDA are also ignoring the reality of immune imprinting, which is causing COVID-jabbed individuals to contract COVID more frequently, and repeatedly  Media are again trying to drum up fear over new COVID strains, despite data clearly showing hospitalization rates remain steady even though the infection rate is rising  When RNAs include pseudouridine — as all mRNA COVID shots do — they will last longer and be less inflammatory. However, we’ve now discovered pseudouridine-containing RNA also causes immunosuppression, which we’re seeing in many who have received the jabs   Malone’s book, “The Lies My Government Told Me” is now available





