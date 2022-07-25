Dr. Robert Malone: The Lies My Government Told Me

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INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrMercola-DrRobertMalone-ExposingTheFraudulentTechnologyAndPolicymakingBehindTheCOVID19Vaccine.pdf
PDF WITH LINKS: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/July/PDF/immune-imprinting-pdf.pdf
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
By now, many of you will be familiar with Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the core mRNA
and DNA vaccine platform technology that the various COVID shots are based upon. (To
be clear, he’s not the inventor of the COVID shots themselves but rather the foundational
platform that underlies them, for which Malone holds several patents.)
Malone rose to prominence after his appearance on the DarkHorse podcast in June
2021, where he, Steve Kirsch and DarkHorse host Bret Weinstein, Ph.D., spent three
hours dissecting the COVID fraud. Interestingly, Malone and Kirsch were both doublemRNA Platform Inventor Sifts Through the Lies
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Fact Checked July 24, 2022
Media and health authorities also ignore what Dr. Robert Malone and others have warned
about from the start, which is that vaccinating during a pandemic will drive the evolution
of resistant strains. This is precisely what we’re now seeing with Omicron variants BA.4
and BA.5, which circumvent both natural immunity and COVID jab-induced antibodies
The CDC and the FDA are also ignoring the reality of immune imprinting, which is causing
COVID-jabbed individuals to contract COVID more frequently, and repeatedly
Media are again trying to drum up fear over new COVID strains, despite data clearly
showing hospitalization rates remain steady even though the infection rate is rising
When RNAs include pseudouridine — as all mRNA COVID shots do — they will last longer
and be less inflammatory. However, we’ve now discovered pseudouridine-containing RNA
also causes immunosuppression, which we’re seeing in many who have received the jabs
Malone’s book, “The Lies My Government Told Me” is now available