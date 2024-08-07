The Impact of Voluntary Choices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live life on your own terms, but remember, choices have consequences. 🌟 Don't let regrets hold you back! 💪
This clip comes from the 2nd August 2024 live call in show, When Should Women Work?
https://fdrpodcasts.com/5587/when-should-women-work
Watch and share more clips at https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomain.com