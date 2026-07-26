Ep. 1973: Is Trumpcare Going to Get Attention?

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I've done a rant on 3 musicians who passed, narrated an article, and presented my commentary:
* The Trump administration’s best healthcare idea isn’t the one getting attention
https://www.americanthinker.co...
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
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#Healthcare #OperationTrailblazer #TrumpRx #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance