Ep. 1973: Is Trumpcare Going to Get Attention?

I've done a rant on 3 musicians who passed, narrated an article, and presented my commentary:

* The Trump administration’s best healthcare idea isn’t the one getting attention

https://www.americanthinker.co...





Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction





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