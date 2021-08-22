© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER GOSPEL (DOCUMENTARY) (FINNISH SUBTITLES). TOINEN EVANKELIUMI (DOKUMENTTI) (TEKSTIT SUOMEKSI)
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • August 22, 2021
the original video is here, on his original channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ProclaimHisWord/videos
these hardcoded subtitles v1.0 for it, were made by me, mr.buraddobruddah for more clear understandings...
Another Gospel (Documentary) (Finnish Subtitles). Toinen Evankeliumi (Dokumentti) (Tekstit Suomeksi)
these hardcoded subtitles v1.0 for it, were made by me, mr.buraddobruddah for more clear understandings...
Another Gospel (Documentary) (Finnish Subtitles). Toinen Evankeliumi (Dokumentti) (Tekstit Suomeksi)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.